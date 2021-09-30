Man pleads guilty to firing 13 times during Floyd protest

AP National News

MINNNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to opening fire on a Minneapolis police station last year during unrest over the death of George Floyd. Ivan Harrison Hunter was accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building. The Boerne, Texas, man pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge. A judge ordered a presentence investigation. Floyd died in May 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked protests around the world.