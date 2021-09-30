Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader’s death

AP National News

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rights groups, the United Nations and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a Rohingya leader in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh. Police say Mohibullah was shot by unknown attackers at the Kutupalong refugee camp late Wednesday. A colleague at the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights said the gunmen attacked suddenly in front of elderly people in Mohibullah’s office. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Mohibullah as a brave advocate for Rohingya rights. Human Rights Watch said Bangladesh authorities should urgently investigate attacks on Rohingya activists. Amnesty International said violence in the refugee camps was a growing problem and authorities must act to prevent more bloodshed.