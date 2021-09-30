Senate confirms Biden pick to lead consumer watchdog agency

AP National News

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has narrowly approved President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, giving the bureau a director who is likely to embrace an aggressive “watchdog” role. Rohit Chopra’s nomination was approved 50-48, with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier having to cast a tie-breaking vote to end debate. Republicans were united in opposition against Chopra. Before his approval, he held one of the Democrat seats on the Federal Trade Commission. He often used his position to publicly advocate for higher penalties and enforcement against companies found to have committed wrongdoing.