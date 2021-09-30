Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

AP National News

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon is pounding Japan and some of its eastern islands with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported. Forecasters said Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands, moving northeast and packing winds up to 100 miles per hour. Some local trains in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were suspended and flights and ferries connecting Tokyo’s Haneda airport and outer islands were canceled. No damages or injuries have been reported. The government’s top spokesman urged Izu islanders to stay indoors and avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.