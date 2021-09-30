World Bank chief in landmark Sudan visit, focuses on reforms

AP National News

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the World Bank has discussed Sudan’s daunting economic challenges with the country’s transitional government. David Malpass is in Khartoum in the first visit by a World Bank president to the African nation in around 50 years. He met on Thursday with the Sudanese premier and finance minister. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The visit comes as thousands of Sudanese rallied in Khartoum to demand an exclusively civilian rule amid tensions between the generals and civilians currently in the joint government.