World shares skid after S&P 500 logs 1st monthly drop of ’21

AP National News

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Share prices have tumbled in Europe and Asia on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8%, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020. It’s still up 14.7% for the year. A quarterly survey by Japan’s central bank showed business sentiment improving as manufacturers looked ahead to a revival in demand after the government lifted a pandemic state of emergency. But supply chain disruptions are slowing the recovery, and investors are watching for upcoming earnings reports that might offer insights into how companies are coping with such challenges.