California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren

AP National News

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person under a mandate that could effect millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations already required for school kids, including those for measles and mumps. The requirement is expected to be phased in next year after the U.S. government grants final approval for vaccinations for various age groups. The mandate eventually will affect more than 6.7 million public and private school students. It also could push other states to follow.