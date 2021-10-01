Officials: Libyan forces round up 500 migrants in crackdown

AP National News

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say security forces have rounded up and detained at least 500 African migrants, including women and children, in a town in western Libya. The Interior Ministry says the arrests are part of a crackdown on illegal migration in the town of Gargaresh. However, the ministry made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested. Two security officials say the migrants were detained on Friday and taken to detention centers for migrants in Tripoli. Libya has long been a hub for migrants fleeing war and poverty in their homelands and hoping for a better life in Europe.