US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top U.S. official has apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave. The comments Friday from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues. The U.S. recently came under fire for its treatment of Haitian migrants, with images showing men on horseback, corralling Haitian asylum seekers. Gonzalez was traveling with Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs.