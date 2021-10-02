US envoy says climate summit can yield ‘enormous progress’

AP National News

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry on Saturday attended a preparatory meeting in Milan for delegates from around the world to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The event also is focused on mobilizing financing to help vulnerable communities deal with climate change.