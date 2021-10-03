PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has vowed to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcano eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for two weeks. The eruption has destroyed houses, banana crops and is giving no indication that it will end anytime soon. Rivers of lava have destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people. The island of 85,000 residents is in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that a new aid package of 206 million euros ($238 million) will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy and create jobs. More earthquakes and explosive activity in the volcano’s vents were reported Sunday.