Poland: police confiscate journalist’s computer equipment

AP National News

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland have confiscated the computer equipment of a journalist working for a leading newspaper that has carried out investigations of the country’s right-wing government. The raid on Saturday comes as critics of the government accuse it of seeking to erode media freedom, with the newspaper’s editors saying it believes the authorities are trying to intimidate its reporters. Warsaw police said offensive messages containing threats had been sent to Polish lawmakers, and that those messages were then traced to an IP address that led to that of a “little-known local journalist.”