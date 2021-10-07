18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

AP National News

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TIM REYNOLDS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. The indictment said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred. The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Sebastian Telfair.