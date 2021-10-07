Court rules that EU laws clash with Polish Constitution

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that some European Union laws are in conflict with Poland’s Constitution. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled Thursday that some provisions of the EU treaties and some EU court rulings go against Poland’s highest law. Two of the 14 judges who considered the case dissented from the majority opinion. The decision is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc. The EU has criticized the right-wing Polish government’s attempts to exert influence over the judiciary. But the tribunal majority said the country’s EU membership did not give EU courts supreme legal authority and that no Polish state authority would consent to outside limitation of its powers.