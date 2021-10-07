Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

AP National News

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Croatia has announced it will investigate reports and video footage alleging systematic violent pushbacks by its police against migrants and asylum-seekers attempting to cross into the country from neighboring Bosnia. Thursday’s announcement followed publication a day earlier of video footage by a team of investigative journalists showing uniformed men with balaclavas beating groups of migrants. The violence allegedly occurred on a porous segment of European Union member Croatia’s 620-mile border with Bosnia. Citing whistle-blowers and forensic examination of footage, reporters claimed such violence was part of an officially sanctioned operation. The EU’s top migration official said Thursday that some of the reports were “shocking,” and expressed “extreme” concern.