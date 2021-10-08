Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says more rounds of talks with his country’s regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed to improve ties. The comments by the top Iranian diplomat on Friday came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. He had earlier said that talks so far with the kingdom had gone a “good distance.” He declined to offer details, saying only that the two sides have reached “specific results and understandings” that would be announced at the right time. Iran and Saudi Arabia — a Shiite and a Sunni powerhouse in the Middle East — have long been regional rivals.