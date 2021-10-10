Fire-ravaged Greek island of Evia hit by floods, mudslides

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The island of Evia, Greece’s second-largest, has been hit by floods months after devastating forest fires last summer destroyed about a third of its forest cover. There were no casualties from the heavy rains that hit the northern part of the island, but dozens of residents had to be evacuated from flooded homes. Roads on Evia became impassable and beaches were filled with mud sliding down from nearby mountains that are now devoid of vegetation. More rain is expected Monday. About 300,000 acres of forest, bushes and farmland were burnt in different parts of Greece this summer amid the country’s worst heat wave in over 30 years.