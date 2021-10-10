Tropical Storm Pamela forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 535 miles (855 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, and was moving west north-west at about 15 miles per hour ( 24 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 45 miles per hour ( 75 kph). Pamela was expected to take a turn toward the north and northeast, brushing close to the tip of the Baja California peninsula around Wednesday at hurricane strength.