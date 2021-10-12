‘Difficult decisions’ as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

AP National News

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” as Democrats weigh trims to President Joe Biden’s expansive budget proposal. The $3.5 trillion proposal for expanding social services and fighting climate change is being chiseled to about $2 trillion, all paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. But Democrats must satisfy all of the party’s moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal. It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are rushing to answer, with the calendar slipping toward a new Oct. 31 deadline for passage.