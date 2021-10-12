Florida fines key county $3.5 million for mandating vaccines

AP National News

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has issued its first fine to a county it says violated a new state law banning coronavirus vaccine mandates and for firing fired 14 workers who failed to get the shots. The Florida Department of Health issued the $3.5 million fine Tuesday for Leon County, saying the municipality violated Florida’s “vaccine passport” law. The law prohibits businesses and governments from requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The law took effect last month and can result in a $5,000 fine per violation. It’s being challenged in court and conflicts with an order of President Joe Biden’s administration.