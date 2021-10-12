Germany’s WPD to build wind farm in North Macedonia

AP National News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government says the German renewable energy company WPD will build a 500 million euro ($580 million) wind farm in the northeastern part of the small Balkan country. The prime minister said the planned 415 megawatt project is the largest German investment in the country and the biggest in the field of green energy since North Macedonia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. The wind farm will supply electricity to 290,000 households once completed.