Nets won’t play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement

AP National News

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. Under a New York mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues. Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being a full member of the team.