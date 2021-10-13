In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court is hearing from five people who say they were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea but suffered instead and now want the country to compensate them. The court summoned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to speak, but a lawyer says they are not expecting that to happen. Instead, they hope the case sets a precedent for negotiations. North Korea began the resettlement program to bring overseas Koreans home and make up for workers killed in the Korean War. One of the plaintiffs said North Korea promised free healthcare, education and jobs but none was available. She said they wouldn’t have gone to North Korea if they had known the truth.