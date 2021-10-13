Prosecutor: Foreigner fueled Giuliani associate’s donations

AP National News

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor opened the trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani by blaming him for using foreign money to infiltrate U.S. elections. The prosecutor, Aline Flodr, made the allegation in her opening statement at the Manhattan federal trial of Lev Parnas. He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he conspired to make illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors maintain he was making them to win favor with influential Republicans. They say the Florida businessman bragged about his associations with Giuliani and former President Donald Trump to help him with his business dealings.