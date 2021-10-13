US does not support normalization of relations with Syria

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. secretary of state says Washington does not support efforts to normalize relations with the government of President Bashar Assad of Syria. Antony Blinken says there are also no plans to lift sanctions imposed on Damascus until there is progress in the political process in the war-torn country. His comments on Wednesday came as some Arab countries, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, recently began improving ties with Syria. Arab and Western countries blamed Assad for the deadly crackdown on the uprising that erupted in 2011, and supported the opposition in early days of the conflict. The war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions.