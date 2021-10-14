LSU removes French Studies chair after assault lawsuit

AP National News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has removed the chair of its Department of French Studies. The Advocate reports that the move comes after six women filed a lawsuit accusing LSU of doing little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student. An email from an LSU official obtained by the newspaper says Adelaide Russo was removed as the department chair “effective immediately.” The Advocate reports that Russo remains an LSU professor but is on sabbatical. The graduate student left the country while he was facing charges in the rape of a seventh woman in Rapides Parish.