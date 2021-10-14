Murder trial opens for Georgia ex-deputies in stun-gun death

AP National News

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Jurors have heard opening arguments in the trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies charged with murder in the 2017 death of a Black man. Eurie Martin died after being stunned repeatedly by then-deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott. All three are white. A resident called deputies because he was suspicious of Martin, who was schizophrenic. He was walking 30 miles to visit relatives. Prosecutors said Martin did nothing wrong and that he was within his rights to refuse to stop. Defense lawyers argue Martin was illegally walking in the road and took a threatening stance toward deputies.