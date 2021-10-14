Nigerian military says leader of IS-linked group is dead

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military chief says that the leader of an Islamic State-linked group has been killed. The alleged death of Abu Musab al-Barnawi was not immediately confirmed by the group and there was no immediate way to corroborate the claim. Gen. Lucky Irabor, Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, did not give details. The development comes just about five months after the death of Abubakar Shekau, leader of ISWAP’s rival group Boko Haram. ISWAP has been trying to take advantage of Shekau’s death in May to expand its territories.