Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan have been received by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week. In Washington Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Greece for sheltering the former lawmakers. He made the remarks after a meeting with the visiting Greek foreign minister. Athens has taken a tough line on illegal immigration.