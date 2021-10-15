Illinois Democrats look to increase edge with new House maps

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats are poised to approve new congressional district maps that would give Democratic candidates an advantage in elections over the next decade as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022. Democrats who control state government released their proposed maps Friday, and lawmakers are scheduled to meet in Springfield to pass the new maps before the end of the month. The map puts Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger in the same left-leaning district as first-term Democratic Rep. Marie Newman. The district currently held by GOP Rep. Rodney Davis was redrawn to include more Democrat-friendly territory and not Davis’ hometown. Two other GOP lawmakers were drawn into the same district.