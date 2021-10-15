India reopens for foreign tourists as virus infections ebb

AP National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights starting Friday. Foreign tourists entering India by regular flights would be able to do so after Nov. 15. It is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists to enter the country since March 2020. It is unclear whether arriving tourists will have to quarantine but they must be fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight. The decision comes as India’s daily infections have dropped below 20,000 from a peak of 400,000 in May and more people have been vaccinated. Nearly 70% of the eligible adult population has had at least one dose.