Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’

By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and estimated to save thousands of lives. An Associated Press review of rule-making by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under the last three presidents found at least 13 safety rules past due, including a rear seat belt reminder requirement that was to be implemented by 2015. The agency has lacked a permanent administrator for four years and auto safety groups say President Joe Biden should act on a nomination. They fear the agency’s mission of saving lives and costs from traffic injuries is getting lost.