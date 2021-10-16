‘He was Southend’: Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

By MAYUKO ONO and PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — Leaders from across Britain’s political spectrum have come together to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the opposition Labour Party and the non-partisan speaker of the House of Commons brought flowers Saturday to the church where lawmaker David Amess was stabbed while meeting with constituents. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. The 69-year-old Amess was attacked around midday Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, 40 miles (62 kilometers) east of London. Paramedics tried without success to save him. Some lawmakers say meetings with the public should be moved online until security is improved.