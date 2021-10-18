Slain woman’s family questions actions of sheriff’s office

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A heavily redacted report has been released by a Florida sheriff into the disappearance of a college student who was later found dead. The young woman’s family says it supports their belief that law enforcement didn’t act quickly enough when they reported her missing. Miya Marcano’s body was found on Oct. 2 after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide. The Orange County Sheriff’s incident report on her disappearance is mostly blacked out. The family told a deputy hours after she vanished that Caballero had been stalking her. Sheriff John Mina has said the deputy could not have detained Caballero on a hunch. The lawyer said he should be fired.