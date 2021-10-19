Authorities nab Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Court documents filed in federal court say an Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska. The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage. His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Manley faces several charges, including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder. Court documents did not list an attorney for Manley. It was not immediately clear what ties, if any, Manley has to Alaska.