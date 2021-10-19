New-York Historical Society selects new trustee chair

NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society has chosen Dr. H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang, a scholar of art and archeology, as its next chair of the Board of Trustees. Dr. Hsu-Tang, a current trustee who will succeed Pam B. Schafler, begins her new position in February. Her plans include the construction of a 70,000 square foot annex with a floor dedicated to the American LGBTQ+ Museum. She is a consulting scholar to the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. She said in a statement Tuesday that the current time was one of “forward thinking and growth.”