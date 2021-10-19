Officials: US senators threat case suspect had gun stockpile

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Prosecutors allege a rural Alaska man accused of threatening to kill the state’s two U.S. senators in profanity-filled voicemails left on their office phones over several months had a stockpile of guns at his rural Alaska home. Jay Allen Johnson faces two counts of threatening to murder a U.S. official and of threatening interstate communications. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of weapons and threatening to destroy property by fire. The government also wants to seize seven weapons found at his home in the community of Delta Junction. The forfeiture request is expected to come up in court Tuesday at a preliminary hearing for Johnson.