Pakistan’s military: Navy blocked Indian sub from its waters

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend. The military said the Indian submarine was detected by the navy’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft on Saturday. Its statement on Tuesday provided no further details and there was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, the two nations have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir.