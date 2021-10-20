Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning British songwriter Leslie Bricusse, whose work includes James Bond themes and Willy Wonka’s signature tune, has died. He was 90. Son Adam Bricusse said on Facebook that his father “passed away peacefully” on Tuesday. No cause of death was given. Born in London in 1931, Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with music by John Barry. Among his best-known film scores is “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” which included the songs “Pure Imagination” and “The Candy Man.” The latter became a huge hit for Sammy Davis Jr. He won two Academy Awards, including one for “Talk to the Animals” from “Doctor Doolittle.”