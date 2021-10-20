Democrats warn against family leave cuts from spending bill

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

More than a dozen Senate Democrats are imploring President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to keep a national paid family leave program in his sweeping social services and climate change package. In a letter Wednesday to Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 15 senators warn that a program offering paid family leave for all workers must be included as negotiators work to cut the package’s $3.5 trillion price tag. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spearheaded the letter and says she’s open to negotiating the terms of the program but she’d have a hard time voting for the legislation if it’s not included.