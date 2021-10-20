Jill Biden speaks candidly about challenges of her role

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is speaking candidly about the challenges of her job as first lady. Speaking Wednesday at an event for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy at the Kennedy Center, Biden offered tribute to Barbara Bush and her ability to handle controversy with grace. She said she’s learned that “there are times when the role of first lady pushes you to show up, even when it’s uncomfortable.” Biden says that although she visited the White House as the vice president’s wife, “there’s nothing that can prepare you to be first lady.” Barbara Bush, who died in 2018, was first lady from 1989 to 1993 during the presidency of her husband, George H.W. Bush.