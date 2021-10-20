Rare coin made in Colonial New England could fetch $300,000

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

An extraordinarily rare coin with a face value of just pennies when it was minted in mid-17th century New England could sell for the equivalent of about $300,000 when it’s put up for auction in London next month. Auctioneer Morton & Eden Ltd. says the silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 is the finest example of the roughly 40 such coins known to still exist. It was found in the United Kingdom in a candy tin containing hundreds of older coins. Coin specialist James Morton called it the “star of the collection.” The auction, which includes several other early American coins, is Nov. 26.