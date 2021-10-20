US sentence reduced for Hugo Chavez’s former bodyguard

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Hugo Chávez’s former bodyguard is scheduled to be released from prison in the coming months after receiving a massive sentence reduction for collaborating with U.S. prosecutors investigating corruption in Venezuela. A federal judge in Miami reduced to 42 months from 10 years Alejandro Andrade’s sentence 2018 sentence for money laundering. Andrade pleaded guilty to his role in a foreign currency conspiracy that siphoned off hundreds of millions from state coffers. As part of his plea agreement he has forfeited more than $260 million in cash and assets, including an oceanfront Palm Beach mansion, luxury vehicles, show-jumping horses and several Rolex and Hublot watches.