FAA proposes giving flight attendants 1 more hour of rest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators say flight attendants should get more rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Thursday that airline cabin crew members get 10 straight hours of rest between shifts. That’s up from nine. The FAA proposal doesn’t change a current limit of 14 hours in a flight attendant’s duty day. Congress approved more rest for flight attendants in 2018 to prevent fatigue. The FAA missed a 2018 deadline for writing regulations to enforce the change.