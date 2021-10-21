Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries

By EVENS SANON, MATÍAS DELACROIX and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The boss of a notorious Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last weekend is warning that the hostages will be killed if his demands aren’t met. Gang leader Wilson Joseph delivers the death threat in a video posted on social media Thursday. He also threatens Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of Haiti’s National Police while speaking in front of coffins holding several members of his gang who were recently killed. Authorities have said the 400 Mawozo gang is demanding $1 million for each of those kidnapped Saturday, though it isn’t clear if that includes the five children among the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were taken along with their Haitian driver during a visit to an orphanage.