Turkey, Jordan, Mali added to global financial watch list

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

An international organization that monitors and sets guidelines to protect against money laundering and terrorism financing has added Turkey, Jordan and Mali to its watch list. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” calls for increased scrutiny of financial dealings with the three countries. The group also announced new strategy for combatting corruption through shell companies or other anonymous entities. The group said the rules will force countries to set up a registry listing who actually owns a company that must be verified and updated within a month. The new rules are expected to be adopted when the task force meets in February.