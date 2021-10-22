German governors press to keep nationwide pandemic rules

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s state governors are pressing for a nationwide legal framework for coronavirus rules to be kept in place, after the outgoing health minister suggested that the current legislation be allowed to expire next month. Friday’s call came as official figures over several days pointed to an acceleration in new COVID-19 infections. The German parliament first passed legislation declaring an “epidemic situation of national scope” after the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, and it has served as a main legal basis for restrictions such as lockdowns. The health minister is arguing for the legislation to be allowed to lapse in late November. But he isn’t calling for a move to drop nearly all restrictions.