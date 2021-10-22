Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian militant group has called off a hunger strike among dozens of prisoners held by Israel after nine days, saying its demands had been met. The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial penalties and the relocation of imprisoned militants to wings where members of other factions are being held. The group had said 250 prisoners took part in the strike. An Israeli prison official denied any agreement had been reached and said the number of hunger strikers was greatly exaggerated, peaking at around 40 earlier this week.