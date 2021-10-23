Norway intel agency: Kongsberg-type attack will happen again

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s domestic intelligence agency says that such deadly attacks as the one in the small town of Kongsberg earlier this month are highly difficult to anticipate and prevent and are likely to happen again in such an open and democratic society such as Norway. The counterterror chief at domestic intelligence agency PST told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten on Saturday that “this type of attack performed by a person on an impulse with simple means will happen again.” Five people were killed and three injured in the southern Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Oct. 13 as 37-year-old Danish suspect Espen Andersen Braathen attacked his victims with a bow and arrows and unspecified stabbing weapons.