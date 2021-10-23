UK says time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain is issuing a warning over talks to resolve post-Brexit trade troubles with the European Union. The U.K. government says time is running out to bridge the gap. between the two sides. U.K. and EU negotiators have met in Brussels over the past week to try and resolve differences over trade rules for Northern Ireland. The talks move to London next week. Britain said Saturday that “substantial gaps on the fundamental issues remain” and “we need to see real progress soon.” The EU accuses Britain of trying to renegotiate the Brexit deal it signed but offered to make changes. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has urged Britain to respond to the EU’s willingness to compromise and says it won’t last forever.